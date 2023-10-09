UW-Milwaukee hosts Home Movie Day to help community preserve memories

UW-Milwaukee will host a Home Movie Day on Saturday, October, 14. Community members are invited to bring their home movies in 8mm, Super 8, 16mm, VHS, Mini-DV or digital formats to have their materials inspected and repaired if needed by UWM volunteers. The home movies can also be screened for an audience while the owner narrates. The event is also open to people who simply want to watch other people’s home movies.

Throughout the day, volunteers will provide quick explanations on how to care for film, video and digital files along with ideas on where to get old media transferred.

The event is free and open to public. It will take place in Mitchell Hall at UWM at 3203 N Downer Ave. in Room B91. Community members are welcome to drop by from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and films will be screened on a first come, first served basis.

