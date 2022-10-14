Home Movie Day returns to Milwaukee on Oct. 15

Home Movie Day returns to Milwaukee for the first time in 10 years on Oct.15. The UWM Archives, Film Studies Program, and Department of Film/Video/Animation/New Genres invite all Milwaukeeans to bring in their old home movies to be inspected and repaired.

All participants will have the opportunity to narrate their movies in front of a crowd of film lovers. Throughout the films and their narration, the event will hold raffles and a bingo game that offers participants prizes for pointing things out like Christmas trees, catechism outfits, and Chex Mix!

When they’re not showcasing home movies, the UWM volunteers will advise community members on taking care of and preserving their personal films.

“An event like this is wonderful because people have the opportunity to share their memories of the city with other people in the community. And home movies are a wonderful way of doing that,” said Shiraz Bathena, UW-Milwaukee Archivist. “Because not only are they historical documentation, showing the surviving images of a town or a neighborhood, but they're also a social documentation as well.”

The free event will be held on Oct.15 from 10 AM to 4 PM. Home Movie Day is offering free refreshments thanks to their sponsors Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts and Fischberger's Variety.

