Monday, 10/30/23: MATC president retires, haunted places to visit, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with MATC president Vicki Martin, who’s retiring after a decade of leading the school, about what she hopes her legacy is. Then, we learn about some haunted parks and cemeteries in Milwaukee, to get you in the Halloween spirit. Plus, hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup and look at how the scene has bounced back since the pandemic.
Guests:
- Vicki Martin, outgoing president of Milwaukee Area Technical College.
- Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee and Walking Milwaukee
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
- REYNA