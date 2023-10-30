© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday, 10/30/23: MATC president retires, haunted places to visit, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published October 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with MATC president Vicki Martin, who’s retiring after a decade of leading the school, about what she hopes her legacy is. Then, we learn about some haunted parks and cemeteries in Milwaukee, to get you in the Halloween spirit. Plus, hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup and look at how the scene has bounced back since the pandemic.

Guests:

  • Vicki Martin, outgoing president of Milwaukee Area Technical College.
  • Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee and Walking Milwaukee
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
  • REYNA
Lake Effect
Stay Connected