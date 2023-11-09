Thursday, 11/09/23: Veterans treatment court, Ward Memorial Theater, Milwaukee’s wind turbine “Gust,” Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with the judge who’s leading Milwaukee County’s Veterans Treatment Court. Then, we learn about some of the challenges women veterans face and tell you about a campaign to increase their visibility. We also tell you about a book for young readers that’s all about a wind turbine in Milwaukee. Plus, we hear a new edition of Sounds Like Milwaukee and Bubbler Talk explores a home in an unexpected place.
Guests:
- Judge Carolina Stark, presides over the Milwaukee County Veterans Treatment Court
- Yolanda Medina, director of UW-Milwaukee’s Military and Veterans Resource Center and a Marine Corps veteran
- Emma Rudd, executive director of Milwaukee Preservation Alliance; Cory Breu, historical liason for the Zablocki VA Medical Center
- Katie Meyer, the author of “Gust” a book for young readers
- Sounds Like Milwaukee
- Bubbler Talk