© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Like Milwaukee
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: A prayer in Oneida

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
Six members of the Oneida Prayer Singers perform at the Indigenous Felt Knowledge Festival at UW-Milwaukee. Charlene Smith is second from the left. The singers are wearing purple because it's a significant color for the Oneida, whose wampum beads are made from the quahog shell, which was used for trade with other Native nations along the Atlantic coast. The color of the shells are purple and white.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Six members of the Oneida Prayer Singers perform at the Indigenous Felt Knowledge Festival at UW-Milwaukee. Charlene Smith is second from the left. The singers are wearing purple because it's a significant color for the Oneida, whose wampum beads are made from the quahog shell, which was used for trade with other Native nations along the Atlantic coast. The color of the shells are purple and white.

In our Sounds Like Milwaukee series, we’re collecting your most memorable sounds. On today’s episode, we hear the Oneida Prayer Singers— and learn their captivating history.

They’re a Wisconsin group of mostly elder Oneida tribe members who have been singing Christian hymns in the Oneida language for decades.

It's a tradition of resistance that started centuries ago, and why it's one woman's favorite sounds.

Learn how to submit YOUR favorite sounds here.

Tags
WUWMWUWM News
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver
Related Content