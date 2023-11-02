Sounds Like Milwaukee: A prayer in Oneida

In our Sounds Like Milwaukee series, we’re collecting your most memorable sounds. On today’s episode, we hear the Oneida Prayer Singers— and learn their captivating history.

They’re a Wisconsin group of mostly elder Oneida tribe members who have been singing Christian hymns in the Oneida language for decades.

It's a tradition of resistance that started centuries ago, and why it's one woman's favorite sounds.

Learn how to submit YOUR favorite sounds here.

