Sounds Like Milwaukee: Many birds and a horse

On this episode of Sounds Like Milwaukee, we tune into the animals. Sandhill cranes inspire Nick Reiter of Brookfield to think of pterodactyls. Adam Carr of Milwaukee notices a flock of chipper birds in a tree. And the Lisa Guglielmi, assistant curator of the Family Farm at the Milwaukee County Zoo, explains why a "whinny" from a Norwegian Fjord horse is one of her favorite sounds.

What's your favorite Milwaukee sound? Learn how to share here.

Heather Forcier / Associated Press Sandhill Crane in flight Sunday, Nov. 30, 2003 at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, San Antonio, New Mexico.