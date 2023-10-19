© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: Many birds and a horse

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
Nelson, a Norwegian Fjord at the Milwaukee County Zoo's Family Farm, along with one of his caretakers, assistant curator Lisa Guglielmi.
Nelson, a Norwegian Fjord at the Milwaukee County Zoo's Family Farm, along with one of his caretakers, assistant curator Lisa Guglielmi.

On this episode of Sounds Like Milwaukee, we tune into the animals. Sandhill cranes inspire Nick Reiter of Brookfield to think of pterodactyls. Adam Carr of Milwaukee notices a flock of chipper birds in a tree. And the Lisa Guglielmi, assistant curator of the Family Farm at the Milwaukee County Zoo, explains why a "whinny" from a Norwegian Fjord horse is one of her favorite sounds.

What's your favorite Milwaukee sound? Learn how to share here.

Sandhill Crane in flight Sunday, Nov. 30, 2003 at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, San Antonio, New Mexico.
Nelson has a mane that looks like piano keys.
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
