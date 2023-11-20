Monday, 11/20/23: Capitol Notes, ‘Lost in the Middle,’ climate impact on the Midwest, Mermaid Echo
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s at stake in the redistricting case that’s coming before the state supreme court tomorrow. Then, we look at a podcast exploring how partisan politics is affecting communities throughout the U.S. We look at a report released last week on climate change that shows how the midwest is being affected. Plus, we hear from a mermaid in Milwaukee with a mission to conserve our freshwater ecosystems.
Guests:
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Scott Klug, former U.S. Representative and the host of the podcast Lost in the Middle
- Heidi Roop, professor of climate science at the University of Minnesota; Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub
- Echo, freshwater sciences graduate student at UWM and teaches about freshwater conservation as Mermaid Echo