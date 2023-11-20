© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday, 11/20/23: Capitol Notes, ‘Lost in the Middle,’ climate impact on the Midwest, Mermaid Echo

Published November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s at stake in the redistricting case that’s coming before the state supreme court tomorrow. Then, we look at a podcast exploring how partisan politics is affecting communities throughout the U.S. We look at a report released last week on climate change that shows how the midwest is being affected. Plus, we hear from a mermaid in Milwaukee with a mission to conserve our freshwater ecosystems.

Guests:

  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Scott Klug, former U.S. Representative and the host of the podcast Lost in the Middle 
  • Heidi Roop, professor of climate science at the University of Minnesota; Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub
  • Echo, freshwater sciences graduate student at UWM and teaches about freshwater conservation as Mermaid Echo
Lake Effect
