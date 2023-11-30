© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday, 11/30/23: Mysterious dog illness, Copper Crow Distillery, Milwaukee Music Roundup, Bubbler Talk

Published November 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the unusual respiratory illness in dogs that has veterinarians stumped. Then, we visit the Copper Crow Distillery in far northern Wisconsin that’s getting a lot of attention. We hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup. Plus Bubbler Talk highlights the legacy of Dorothy Enderis.

Guests:

  • Dr. Keith Poulsen, a veterinarian and director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory
  • Curt Basina, owner of Copper Crow Distillery
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
  • Bubbler Talk
