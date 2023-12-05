Tuesday, 12/05/23: Milwaukee zoning code changes, cut your own Christmas tree, holiday stress, Marvel Cinematic Universe
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about potential changes to Milwaukee’s zoning process that the city says will help keep housing affordable. Then, we learn how you can cut down your own Christmas tree in a Wisconsin forest. We share some tools for how to recognize and cope with stress during the holidays. Plus, explore the politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Guests:
- Sam Leichtling, city planning manager for Milwaukee’s Department of City Development
- Teague Prichard, state forest specialist in Wisconsin’s DNR Division of Forestry
- Marcellus Merritt, an associate professor of psychology at UW-Milwaukee
- Dr. Lilly Goren, author and editor of the book, “The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” and professor of political science at Carroll University