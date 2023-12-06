Wednesday, 12/06/23: Wisconsin teacher pay, Enderis Park, Barbie’s Wisconsin roots, holiday events
Today on Lake Effect, we look at teacher pay in Wisconsin and what might need to happen to increase wages. Then, we learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Enderis Park neighborhood and how it grew around the playfield at its center. We learn about plea deals and how often they’re used in Milwaukee County. We also tell you about Barbie’s Wisconsin-roots. Plus, we tell you about some things happening in Milwaukee this holiday season.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, senior researcher with the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
- John Stemen, professor at Loyola University in Chicago and one of the co-authors of a report on how plea deals are used in Milwaukee
- Bobby Tanzilo, senior editor and writer for OnMilwaukee
- Chesnie Wardell, staff reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Abbie Norderhaug, director of acquisitions and state archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society