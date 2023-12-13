Wednesday 12/13/23: Conditions at Ascension Health, games to gift, reusing Christmas trees
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what’s happening at Ascension Health in Milwaukee, where conditions have remained troubling for more than a year. Our annual Games to Gift conversation explores some of the best games of 2023, including some interesting trends. Plus, we’ll learn some of the best ways to reuse your Christmas tree, and how to make an Italian grinder sandwich.
Guests:
- Elly Fishman, freelance reporter in Milwaukee
- James Lowder, freelance game designer and editor
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden
- Michael Gloriso, general manager of Glorioso’s Italian Market