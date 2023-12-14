© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Challenges at Ascension hospitals continue to cause issues for patients in Wisconsin

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus
Google Maps
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus

A lot has changed since we last spoke with journalist Elly Fishman about the conditions at Ascension Health hospitals in Milwaukee last year. But unfortunately, not much has changed for patient care. If anything, it may have gotten worse.

Staffing issues plague the once premier Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients
Joy Powers

Fishman wrote about conditions in the health system last year after the closure of the labor and delivery unit at Ascension St. Francis. Nurses and other healthcare providers described dire conditions at St. Francis and Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, due in large part to understaffing. Fishman wrote about the health system once again for this month’s Milwaukee Magazine.

She explains, "I talked to several nurses and surgical techs and doctors, all of whom expressed their frustrations with winnowing staff, budget cuts, and this same issue of general staff shortages that get in the way of providing safe and good care."

Fishman's full article is available here.

_
Tags
WUWMLake EffectWisconsin hospitalsMilwaukee MagazinehospitalsMilwaukee hospitalsmedical
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content