Challenges at Ascension hospitals continue to cause issues for patients in Wisconsin

A lot has changed since we last spoke with journalist Elly Fishman about the conditions at Ascension Health hospitals in Milwaukee last year. But unfortunately, not much has changed for patient care. If anything, it may have gotten worse.

Fishman wrote about conditions in the health system last year after the closure of the labor and delivery unit at Ascension St. Francis. Nurses and other healthcare providers described dire conditions at St. Francis and Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, due in large part to understaffing. Fishman wrote about the health system once again for this month’s Milwaukee Magazine.

She explains, "I talked to several nurses and surgical techs and doctors, all of whom expressed their frustrations with winnowing staff, budget cuts, and this same issue of general staff shortages that get in the way of providing safe and good care."

