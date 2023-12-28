Thursday 12/28/23 Best-Of 2023: evolution of antisemitism, living with ALS, Paratransit Taxi service ends, NPR's Scott Detrow
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the best stories from 2023, including a look at how antisemitism has evolved to include avid support of some Jewish communities and vilification of others. We speak with a Milwaukee man living with ALS. We explore how the end of a transportation service for people with disabilities is impacting their ability to get around. Plus, NPR host Scott Detrow talks about his approach to politics coverage in a swing state like Wisconsin and his personal connection to the state.
Guests:
- Dr. Keith Kahn-Harris, senior lecturer at Leo Baeck College
- Lee Olson, Milwaukeean diagnosed with ALS
- Donna Brown-Martin, Milwaukee County Director of Transportation; Graham Kilmer, Urban Milwaukee reporter; Kevin Meyers, on-demand transit advocate
- Scott Detrow, host of Weekend All Things Considered