Lake Effect

Thursday 12/28/23 Best-Of 2023: evolution of antisemitism, living with ALS, Paratransit Taxi service ends, NPR's Scott Detrow

Published December 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the best stories from 2023, including a look at how antisemitism has evolved to include avid support of some Jewish communities and vilification of others. We speak with a Milwaukee man living with ALS. We explore how the end of a transportation service for people with disabilities is impacting their ability to get around. Plus, NPR host Scott Detrow talks about his approach to politics coverage in a swing state like Wisconsin and his personal connection to the state.

Guests:

  • Dr. Keith Kahn-Harris, senior lecturer at Leo Baeck College
  • Lee Olson, Milwaukeean diagnosed with ALS
  • Donna Brown-Martin, Milwaukee County Director of Transportation; Graham Kilmer, Urban Milwaukee reporter; Kevin Meyers, on-demand transit advocate
  • Scott Detrow, host of Weekend All Things Considered
