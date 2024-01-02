© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/2/24 Best-Of 2023: Neil deGrasse Tyson, actress Jane Kaczmarek, 50 years of hip-hop in Milwaukee

Published January 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the best conversation from 2023, including one with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and actress Jane Kaczmarek, best-known for her role as Lois on Malcolm in the Middle. Plus, we look at how Milwaukee celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Guests:

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist & head of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City
  • Jane Kaczmarek, Milwaukee-native & actor
