Monday 1/8/24: more kids in driver's ed, remembering James Hall, restaurant changes and cheese
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to get more kids into state-funded driver’s education courses. Then, we remember James Hall, a noted lawyer and former head of the Milwaukee NAACP who fought for civil rights in Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you what new restaurants are opening in Milwaukee and which ones are closing, and close by speaking to one of just two female master cheesemakers in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Jennifer O'Hear, executive director of Common Ground
- James Hall, former president of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP
- Eric Von, former host on WUWM and eponym of the Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin