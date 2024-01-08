© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
James Hall, Milwaukee attorney and civil rights defender, dies at 69

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Robert Larry
Published January 8, 2024 at 1:06 PM CST
James Hall (right) along with fellow attorney, Bill Lynch.
Emily Files
/
WUWM
James Hall, an attorney and former president of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP, has passed away. Hall is remembered as a staunch civil rights defender who fought for underrepresented and underserved people in Milwaukee for decades.

Hall died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

The Community Brainstorming Conference in Milwaukee made this statement regarding Hall's passing:

"With an unwavering commitment to equality and social justice, Attorney James Hall, Jr., has left an indelible mark on the legal landscape of the city. Throughout his illustrious career, he has dedicated himself to representing marginalized communities, fighting against discrimination, and advocating for equal rights under the law."

Education
Emily Files

The memorial service for Attorney James Hall Jr. will be on Tuesday, Jan 9, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212. 
