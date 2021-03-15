-
In 1965, activist Rev. James Reeb traveled from Boston, Mass. to Selma, Ala. to participate in the civil rights movement. He was murdered — dying of head…
About three years ago, now 14-year-old Marley Dias decided to collect and donate 1,000 children’s books featuring black girls as the lead character. It…
Dr. Bernice King was just 5-years-old when her father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated. A lot changed for her that day, but much more would…
More than 50 years removed from the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, a new Milwaukee exhibit is shining a light on the collaborative efforts of two…
There are many images associated with the modern Civil Rights Movement: crowds of people holding signs, policemen attacking children with dogs and fire…
March, Book One tells the story of John Lewis' childhood in the segregated south, his formative meeting with Martin Luther King, Jr., and the organization…
The Civil Rights era was a defining time in American history, and the reverberations are still being felt today.A contemporary musical, Violet, explores…
We have discussed some of the myriad causes of racial discrimination. And some have spoken about what they see as racially discriminatory practices at…
Service is growing part of the King Day observance.More than 400 employees of Northwestern Mutual are fanning out at schools and nonprofits on Monday, to…