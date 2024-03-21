Coalition opposing I-94 expansion decision asks, 'Why the hurry?' prior to civil rights case ruling

A coalition opposed to the recently approved addition of a lane each way on East-West I-94 for about three miles in Milwaukee County has some questions for federal and state highway officials.

The Wisconsin DOT announced March 8 that the Federal Highway Administration had OK'd the state’s recommended alternative of eight lanes on 94 between about 16th Street and 70th Street.

Documents supporting the federal decision were not available for several days. But now, members of the Coalition for More Responsible Transportation (CMRT) have seen enough and want more answers.

Rev. Joseph Jackson, Jr. is pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and vice-president of Milwaukee Inner-city Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH.)

He spoke at a news conference on March 20 about 40 yards from the interstate.

“My first question is why? Why the approval by state and federal government to expand this freeway while the project is still under investigation for civil rights violations?” Jackson asked.

Jackson refers to a complaint announced a couple months ago that basically alleges that an expanded freeway footprint and more noise, water and air pollution would disproportionately affect Black and Latino residents who live near 94.

Chuck Quirmbach Rev. Joseph Jackson, Jr. emphasizes a point during Wednesday's news conference held by the Coalition for More Responsible Transportation.

Jackson has other questions too: "Why the hurry? What’s the hurry? The concern from MICAH is doing what’s right, what is equitable and what is just. Who benefits?"

Jackson answered that last question.

“Suburban residents looking for a faster, quicker, smoother commute into the city," he said.

The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation continues to favor safety improvements along I-94, and in the Stadium Interchange, but argues those can be done with the current six lanes, and for far less money than the now-estimated price tag of $1.7 billion.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Office of Public Affairs based in Madison responded to a request for an interview or written statement, with this statement:

"Public involvement is vital to every WisDOT project and remains a priority as the I-94 East-West project moves forward. That engagement helped mitigate impacts and refine the selected preferred alternative. Opportunities to engage on the project will continue to be available, and planning for an upcoming public meeting is currently underway. More information on the I-94 East-West project can be found at: wisconsindot.gov/94eastwest."

CMRT, a coalition of religious neighborhood and environmental groups has about four months to decide whether to file a lawsuit against the eight-lane alternative.