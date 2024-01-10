Wednesday 1/10/24: 'Home Rule' in Wisconsin, musical physical therapy, car care and sledding tips
Today on Lake Effect, we look at Act 12 and the idea of ‘home rule’ enshrined in Wisconsin’s constitution. We learn how local researchers are using music as a tool to try to restore movement for people with spinal cord injuries, and meet a social media influencer and blogger who’s helping demystify car care and maintenance. We close with sledding tips for speed, safety and gear.
Guests:
- Larry Sandler, local writer whose piece on home rule was featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine
- Dr. Kajana Satkunendrarajah, an associate professor of neurosurgery and a member of the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Neuroscience Research Center
- Chaya Milchstein, an automotive educator and the author of “Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership”
- Dr. Jax Sanders, an assistant professor of physics at Marquette University