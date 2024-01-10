© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/10/24: 'Home Rule' in Wisconsin, musical physical therapy, car care and sledding tips

Published January 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at Act 12 and the idea of ‘home rule’ enshrined in Wisconsin’s constitution. We learn how local researchers are using music as a tool to try to restore movement for people with spinal cord injuries, and meet a social media influencer and blogger who’s helping demystify car care and maintenance. We close with sledding tips for speed, safety and gear.

Guests:

  • Larry Sandler, local writer whose piece on home rule was featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine
  • Dr. Kajana Satkunendrarajah, an associate professor of neurosurgery and a member of the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Neuroscience Research Center
  • Chaya Milchstein, an automotive educator and the author of “Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership”
  • Dr. Jax Sanders, an assistant professor of physics at Marquette University
Lake Effect