Wednesday 1/17/24: Public access to police footage, new MIAD exhibition, Hot Air Affair
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a bill that would make it more difficult to access police body camera footage. Then, we tell you about a new exhibition at MIAD that’s showcasing the people working to improve Milwaukee. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Hot Air Affair – a hot air balloon festival happening in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Jacob Resnick, reporter covering issues around police privacy for Wisconsin Watch
- Jim Palmer, executive director for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association
- Helen Bullard, curator for the Growing Resistance exhibition and professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
- Michael Carriere, professor of history at the Milwaukee School of Engineering
- Mary Claire Olson Potter, president of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin