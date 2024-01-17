© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/17/24: Public access to police footage, new MIAD exhibition, Hot Air Affair

Published January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a bill that would make it more difficult to access police body camera footage. Then, we tell you about a new exhibition at MIAD that’s showcasing the people working to improve Milwaukee. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Hot Air Affair – a hot air balloon festival happening in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Jacob Resnick, reporter covering issues around police privacy for Wisconsin Watch
  • Jim Palmer, executive director for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association
  • Helen Bullard, curator for the Growing Resistance exhibition and professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
  • Michael Carriere, professor of history at the Milwaukee School of Engineering
  • Mary Claire Olson Potter, president of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
Lake Effect