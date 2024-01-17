Hot air balloons take flight in the cold at the Hudson Hot Air Affair

There’s an opportunity to see dozens of hot air balloons rise into the sky in unison next month in Hudson, Wisconsin. It’s called the Hot Air Affair, an annual tradition that attracts balloonists and spectators from five states Feb. 2-4. The main event is a mass ascension of the unique and colorful balloons. Mary Claire Olson Potter with the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism explains that this year's theme is Rockin' with the Coldies.

"They have some great balloons that come this year. The theme is Rockin' With the Coldies, so the piano man balloon is the main feature balloon. But, [there have been] dinosaurs, there's a Madame Blueberry, which is like all sorts of different colors of blue, and so it's really fun to see the different balloons featured throughout the event," Olson Potter explains.

The majority of events take place outside so Olson Potter recommends bundling up and being prepared for the early-February weather. But don't worry, there is a warm-up center inside the E.P. Rock School near where the balloons launch. Weather is also a big factor in whether or not the balloons are able to take flight at the festival.

"It's interesting. So, you really need zero to low wind. That is the biggest component for getting the balloons to launch. So very, very low wind. That's the factor that they monitor," Olson Potter says.

There are two mass ascents planned — that's when all the balloons rise into the air together. You've got to be an early-riser to see it though! It's planned for 7:35 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If the weather doesn't hold at those times, they try again at 3 p.m.

Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce / WUWM A torchlight parade featuring kazoo bands takes place on Friday to kick off the Hot Air Affair

There's more to do at the festival than see the balloons. There's a torchlight parade on Friday night, which includes contests for the best display by a balloonist and for the best kazoo marching band. There's also a ballooning education program on Friday so people can learn what it takes to inflate and fly a hot air balloon.

There's a cookie class, a marketplace and craft fair, a bean bag tournament and one of the more unique events — a Smooshboard competition. Smooshboarding is essentially team skiing. A group of four is attached to a Smooshboard and they have to work together to navigate an obstacle course.

Jacki Bradham / Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce Smooshboarding competition at the Hot Air Affair.

If all that doesn't sound like enough to keep you busy, Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin recommends checking out The Phipps Center for the Arts. It's free and open seven days a week. Weibel says they have six different galleries featuring artwork from regional artists.

She also recommends checking out Hudson's downtown and popping into some of their local shops.

If you need a break from the cold and want to warm up with a hot meal Weibel recommends Pier 500.

"They have a really great winter time igloo experience, so you can actually eat and drink comfortably outdoors in this beautiful covered dome. You are going to want to reserve your igloo experience soon though, because they do book up fast. But whether or not you eat indoors or outdoors, the food is really going to leave you impressed," Weibel says.

Another restaurant she recommends is the Latin inspired cuisine at Pedro's del Este.

William Andrew Pohlmann / Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce

"They specialize in craft cocktails and small plates with big flavor and they have tapas dishes that have influences from Spanish, Cuban and Latin cooking," Weibel explains.

But really, the main event is the hot air balloons. From watching them inflate to seeing them rise in the sky together, the Hot Air Affair is a truly unique Wisconsin experience.

"I think the hot air balloons are so unique ... when you look up in the sky and you see 10 to 20 balloons just flying around on a crisp winter morning, it is really quite magical," Olson Potter says.