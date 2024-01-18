Thursday 1/18/24: Salt's downstream effects, environmental justice and race, Flight for Life
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the environmental impact road salt has on our local waterways. Then, we learn about the racial disparities in accessing spaces like beaches and pools. We also get an inside look at Flight for Life and learn how they’re operation ensures they’re always on standby to save a life, and get some ice safety tips.
Guests:
- Cheryl Nenn, riverkeeper at Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Sarah Martinez, researcher who wrote "Racism in the Water: Access for all in Outdoor Recreation” for Ecology Law Quarterly 1 (2023)
- Jason Roberts, recreation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Scott Rinzel, market development manager for Flight for Life