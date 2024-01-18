© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/18/24: Salt's downstream effects, environmental justice and race, Flight for Life

Published January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the environmental impact road salt has on our local waterways. Then, we learn about the racial disparities in accessing spaces like beaches and pools. We also get an inside look at Flight for Life and learn how they’re operation ensures they’re always on standby to save a life, and get some ice safety tips.

Guests:

Lake Effect