‘Racism in the water’ looks at a history of racial discrimination and exclusion at pools, beaches

Black, Indigenous and other People of Color communities in this country have historically been excluded from accessing and enjoying blue spaces like pools and beaches.

A recent article titled Racism in the water: Access for all in outdoor recreation sheds light on the enduring issue of racial disparities in accessing these outdoor recreational spaces.

Sarah Martinez, author of the article and a former Water Policy Specialist at UWM’s Center for Water Policy, looks into the historical exclusion and environmental justice challenges that people of color, but especially, Black communities, have faced when it comes to accessing recreational waters. Her research also looks at the lasting impact that history has left on BIPOC communities today.

“Environmental justice is not just what it sounds like, it's not just, ‘let's create more parks and beaches, and let's get people outside and moving and exercise.’ It's not just that. It's housing justice. It's social justice. It's racial justice,” Martinez says.

In her research, Martinez also suggests possible tools, such as the Public Trust Doctrine, that could help BIPOC communities achieve equitable access to blue spaces.