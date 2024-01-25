© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/25/24: Milwaukee housing and real estate market

Published January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how investors are affecting real estate in Milwaukee, and get some tips for prospective home buyers. We tell you about a program that’s creating a path to homeownership in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. We learn how the DevelUP program is working to address inequities in the local commercial real estate industry. Plus, we speak with a formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean about his journey to becoming a homeowner.

Guests:

  • Rob Stafslien, director of single-family lending at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
  • Lamont Davis, executive director of the Milwaukee Community Land Trust
  • Matthew Paschall, DevelUP’s program director; Don Bernards, Baker Tilly’s partner in charge of affordable housing and transactions practice; Anthony Kazee, principal at KG Development group
  • Graland Hampton, 414 Life
