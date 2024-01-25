Thursday 1/25/24: Milwaukee housing and real estate market
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how investors are affecting real estate in Milwaukee, and get some tips for prospective home buyers. We tell you about a program that’s creating a path to homeownership in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. We learn how the DevelUP program is working to address inequities in the local commercial real estate industry. Plus, we speak with a formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean about his journey to becoming a homeowner.
Guests:
- Rob Stafslien, director of single-family lending at the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
- Lamont Davis, executive director of the Milwaukee Community Land Trust
- Matthew Paschall, DevelUP’s program director; Don Bernards, Baker Tilly’s partner in charge of affordable housing and transactions practice; Anthony Kazee, principal at KG Development group
- Graland Hampton, 414 Life