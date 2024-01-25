Thursday 1/25/24: Milwaukee housing and real estate market

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how investors are affecting real estate in Milwaukee, and get some tips for prospective home buyers. We tell you about a program that’s creating a path to homeownership in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. We learn how the DevelUP program is working to address inequities in the local commercial real estate industry. Plus, we speak with a formerly incarcerated Milwaukeean about his journey to becoming a homeowner.

Guests:

