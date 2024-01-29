Monday 1/29/24: state voting maps, Al Capone, Latino Arts Guitar Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we explore one of the district maps submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court - and why it isn’t under consideration. We learn about a new documentary from Milwaukee PBS about Al Capone’s connections to Wisconsin. Plus, we look at Latino Arts’ 11th annual Guitar Festival happening this weekend and the opportunities it offers to young guitarists.
Guests:
- Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee and owner of District Solutions
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Brian Ewig, director of Milwaukee PBS documentary Al Capone: Prohibition & Wisconsin
- Traci Neuman, producer of Milwaukee PBS documentary Al Capone: Prohibition & Wisconsin
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Dinorah Márquez Abadiano, director of the Latino Arts Strings program
- Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, Spanish classical guitarist performing at Latino Arts Inc.'s 11th annual guitar festival