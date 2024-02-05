Monday 2/5/24: WUWM's election coverage explainer, lunar new year at the planetarium, TODD 'I Believe I Can Fry'
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you all about WUWM’s approach to covering elections this year. Then we learn how the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UWM is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and explore three books to read for Black History Month. Plus, we learn about a new take out restaurant in Bay View specializing in fried Asian food.
Guests:
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Jordan LaScala, production student at the Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Derek Handley, assistant professor of English at UW-Milwaukee
- May Liotrakun, owner of TODD 'I Believe I Can Fry'
- Kevin Revolinski, writer whose piece on Wisconsin caves was featured in Milwaukee Magazine