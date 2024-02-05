© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 2/5/24: WUWM's election coverage explainer, lunar new year at the planetarium, TODD 'I Believe I Can Fry'

Published February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you all about WUWM’s approach to covering elections this year. Then we learn how the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UWM is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and explore three books to read for Black History Month. Plus, we learn about a new take out restaurant in Bay View specializing in fried Asian food.

Guests:

Lake Effect