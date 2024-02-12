Monday 2/12/24: Common Council, redistricting, Kuumba, Carmen Nickerson
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Milwaukee Common Council works and what role an alderperson plays in passing legislation. Then Capital Notes explores the latest in the redistricting lawsuits and what’s at stake. We visit a new Harmabee Community Cafe that just opened along the Beerline Trail, plus hear some music from Carmen Nickerson.
Guests:
- Michael Murphy, Milwaukee alderman
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Alexander Hagler, co-founder of Kuumba Juice and Coffee
- Joe Ferch, co-founder of Kuumba Juice and Coffee
- Ellie Jackson, co-founder of Kuumba Juice and Coffee
- Carmen Nickerson, Milwaukee singer-songwriter