© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 2/12/24: Common Council, redistricting, Kuumba, Carmen Nickerson

Published February 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Milwaukee Common Council works and what role an alderperson plays in passing legislation. Then Capital Notes explores the latest in the redistricting lawsuits and what’s at stake. We visit a new Harmabee Community Cafe that just opened along the Beerline Trail, plus hear some music from Carmen Nickerson.

Guests:

Lake Effect