Monday 2/19/24: Victory Garden Initiative, DACA, Black History Month at the library
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Victory Garden Initiative in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. We learn how one DACA recipient in Wausau is navigating her education and her future, and we learn about the Milwaukee Public Library’s Black History Month Challenge. Plus, we explore this year’s list of James Beard Award semi-finalists from Wisconsin, including several chefs who worked at Milwaukee’s Odd Duck restaurant.
Guests:
- Dr Sandra E. Jones, executive director of the Victory Garden Initiative
- Elizabeth Roman, DACA recipient and nursing student in Wausau
- Joy Zanders, librarian at Milwaukee Public Library’s Martin Luther King branch
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket