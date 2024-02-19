© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 2/19/24: Victory Garden Initiative, DACA, Black History Month at the library

Published February 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Victory Garden Initiative in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. We learn how one DACA recipient in Wausau is navigating her education and her future, and we learn about the Milwaukee Public Library’s Black History Month Challenge. Plus, we explore this year’s list of James Beard Award semi-finalists from Wisconsin, including several chefs who worked at Milwaukee’s Odd Duck restaurant.

Guests:

Lake Effect