Wisconsin chefs are well represented in this year's James Beard Awards semifinals

Every year the James Beard Awards recognize chefs and restaurants around the country for exceptional food and service. This year’s list of semi-finalists include a number of Wisconsin chefs and restaurants, including many here in Milwaukee.

Lori Fredrich is the dining editor for On Milwaukee, and she talks about the Wisconsinites on this year’s list of semi-finalists.

Here in Milwaukee, chef Greg León of Amilinda is up for the Outstanding Chef on the national level. "This category encompasses stuff from all states. So, it's going to be a little bit more challenging for him to bring this one home. But I think it it would be fun. I think it would be the first time that a chef brought home this honor for Wisconsin," says Fredrich.

Fredrich explains how Odd Duck has helped develop many chefs. "The place is fueled by people who are creative and people who want to express themselves [and] people who are into food from around the world. And so we've had a lot of great chefs who have lived in the area, worked in that kitchen, and have moved on to do other things." Bryce Stevenson of Miijim is a prime example.

Stevenson is a Native American chef who decided to reconnect with his family, history and his culture through food. Despite only opening his restaurant last year, he received a James Beard Emerging Chef nomination.

Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs of DANDAN have also been nominated for Best Chef — Midwest.

"[Hospitality] seems to be a strong suit, honestly, for restaurants in Madison. And there is a culture of hospitality there," says Fredrich. "Maybe it's the nature of the city itself." Madison's Pasture and Plenty demonstrates this with their nomination for Outstanding Hospitality.

Syovata Edari of CocoVaa Chocolatier in Madison is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.