Tuesday 2/20/24: Political division, first Black GM in the NBA, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a politics writer about the Republican Party and how he hopes his newsletter will lead to less division. We talk with former Bucks General manager Wayne Embry - the first Black man to hold the position in NBA history. Plus, the latest episode of our Live at Lake Effect music series goes country with actress and musician Lola Kirke.
Guests:
- James Wigderson, writer and commenter on conservative politics in Wisconsin
- Sally Merrell, volunteer docent at Forest Home Cemetery
- Wayne Embry, former general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Lola Kirke, actor and musician