Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/21/24: Yesterday's election results, tornadoes in Wisconsin, weird museums

Published February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at yesterday’s Primary Election results. Then, we learn about rare February tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin this month. Plus, we learn about the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers, who were our nation’s first park rangers. We close by exploring some of Wisconsin’s weirdest museums.

Guests:

  • Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at Milwaukee’s National Weather Service
  • Robert “Biko” Baker, instructor at UW-Milwaukee in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department
  • Tea Krulos, local writer
