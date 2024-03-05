Tuesday 3/5/24: Heart disease warnings, Milwaukee's architectural geology, cheese factory
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a recent heart attack survivor about the importance of learning how heart disease often presents differently in women. Then, we tell you about a new book on Milwaukee’s geological architecture. Plus, we learn what’s happening with Milwaukee’s first cheese factory after Clock Shadow Creamery closed up shop.
Guests:
- Dr. Stacy Gardiner, assistant professor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Linda Kiewit, recent heart attack survivor
- Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of “Milwaukee in Stone and Clay: A Guide to the Cream City's Architectural Geology”
- Ron Henningfeld, owner and cheesemaker for Hill Valley Dairy
- Corey Bonnet, oil painter, preservationist, and the creator of the exhibit “Patterns of Meaning: The Art of Industry”