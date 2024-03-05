© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/5/24: Heart disease warnings, Milwaukee's architectural geology, cheese factory

Published March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a recent heart attack survivor about the importance of learning how heart disease often presents differently in women. Then, we tell you about a new book on Milwaukee’s geological architecture. Plus, we learn what’s happening with Milwaukee’s first cheese factory after Clock Shadow Creamery closed up shop.

Guests:

