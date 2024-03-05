Hill Valley Dairy to replace Clock Shadow Creamery, open new cheese bar

When it was first opened in 2012, Clock Shadow Creamery became the first cheese factory in Milwaukee. The factory, located in Walker’s Point, churned out curds, quark, and many other kinds of cheese for more than a decade. But when it closed its shop late last year, a lot of people wondered what would come next?

Joy Powers The front door of Hill Valley Dairy's new location in the former Clock Shadow Creamery space.

The space has been taken over by Hill Valley Dairy owners Ron and Josie Henningfeld. The dairy had already been producing cheese at the facility for many years, but now it’s expanding its operations at the creamery, and opening a new cheese bar.

"I made cheese for three years for Clock Shadow Creamery and then I took a little break to come back into cheesemaking as Hill Valley Dairy, my own business," says Ron Henningfeld.

Ron started making cheese with Clock Shadow when it first opened in Milwaukee in 2012, but he says his goal was always to have his own creamery supplied with milk from his family farm. Hill Valley Dairy already operates a cheese bar in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, but he says the cheese bar in Walker's Point will be unique to Milwaukee.

"We're a cheese-forward bar. So you can get your drinks, but you can also get flights of cheese, flights of cheese and wine, cheese and charcuterie boards, and in addition here in Milwaukee, we will also offer craft cocktails that you can enjoy singularly or it can be professionally matched up with cheeses," says Henningfeld.

The date of opening is still pending for the cheese bar, but Hill Valley Dairy hopes to open the cheese bar sometime this summer. The cheese shop has remained open during construction.