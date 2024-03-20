© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/20/24: MPS referendum, Aquatics Ambassadors, public museum packup, laser shows

Published March 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum and look at a report that questions whether the money is really needed. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping promote water safety throughout Milwaukee. Plus, we go behind-the-scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum as it prepares to pack up the more than 4 million items in its collections. We close with an update on planetarium laser shows.

Guests:

Lake Effect