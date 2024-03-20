Wednesday 3/20/24: MPS referendum, Aquatics Ambassadors, public museum packup, laser shows
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum and look at a report that questions whether the money is really needed. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping promote water safety throughout Milwaukee. Plus, we go behind-the-scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum as it prepares to pack up the more than 4 million items in its collections. We close with an update on planetarium laser shows.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Sara Shaw, researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Rebecca Stoner, executive director of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation
- Rae Johnson, aquatics ambassador
- Elijah Moore, aquatics ambassador
- Sara Podejko, collections move project manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Andy Rash, author
- Autumn Carroll, communications manager at the Manfred Olson Planetarium