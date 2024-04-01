© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 4/1/24: What is allowed when voting, WUWM voter roundtable, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what is, and is not, allowed when voting in tomorrow’s election. Then, we hear from a group of voters with different views and experiences on how they’re feeling about the presidential election. Plus, we hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Claire Woodall, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
  • John Wirth, Grae O’Leary Hosmanek, Jodi Koehler, Marin Webster Denning, and Tracey Davis; WUWM voter roundtable participants
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
