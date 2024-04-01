Monday 4/1/24: What is allowed when voting, WUWM voter roundtable, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what is, and is not, allowed when voting in tomorrow’s election. Then, we hear from a group of voters with different views and experiences on how they’re feeling about the presidential election. Plus, we hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Claire Woodall, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- John Wirth, Grae O’Leary Hosmanek, Jodi Koehler, Marin Webster Denning, and Tracey Davis; WUWM voter roundtable participants
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record