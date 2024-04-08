Monday 4/8/24: A new union, Capitol Notes, flood prevention, woman cheesemakers
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how a community benefits agreement at the Deer District led to a new union representing Milwaukee’s service & hospitality workers. Then, the latest Capitol Notes covers recent developments in state politics. Plus, we learn about efforts to prevent future flooding in the Milwaukee area. We close by speaking to one of just two female master cheesemakers in the world who’s making cheese right here in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of the High Road Strategy Center
- Peter Rickman, president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization, or MASH
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Laura Kletti Herrick, chief environmental engineer for Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, or SWRPC
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese