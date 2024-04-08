Capitol Notes: What to know about Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, effect of constitutional amendments

Find out about Wisconsin's 2024 U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, who will also have challengers in the August GOP primary. Then, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com dives into the effect of the constitutional amendments related to election administration that voters passed in the April election. Finally, he gives his takeaways on the protest votes against President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the presidential primaries.