Thursday on Lake Effect: political conventions, stink bugs, Wisconsin hikes, farewell to Bob Reitman
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how political conventions have changed over time and look back on some memorable convention moments. We learn about stink bugs and what to do if you find one in your home. We talk about some of the best hikes in Wisconsin. Plus, after years of sharing his love for music with WUWM listeners as the host of It’s Alright Ma, It’s Only Music, Bob Reitman signs off.
Guests:
- Kenneth Davis, author of the Don’t Know Much About History series
- Russ Groves, professor and the chair of the Department of Entomology at UW-Madison
- Kevin Revolinski, local writer
- Bob Reitman, long-time radio personality and host of It’s Alright Ma, It’s Only Music