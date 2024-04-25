© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 4/25/24: Medicine Fish, Black Lens, Walker's Pint

Published April 25, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a program called Medicine Fish and how it works to connect young people of the Menominee Indian Tribe with nature. Then, we learn about some of the film choices for the Milwaukee Film Festival from the Black Lens programmer. Plus, we visit Walker’s Pint, the only lesbian bar in Wisconsin - to learn why having that space is so important for its patrons.

Guests:

Lake Effect