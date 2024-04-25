Thursday 4/25/24: Medicine Fish, Black Lens, Walker's Pint
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a program called Medicine Fish and how it works to connect young people of the Menominee Indian Tribe with nature. Then, we learn about some of the film choices for the Milwaukee Film Festival from the Black Lens programmer. Plus, we visit Walker’s Pint, the only lesbian bar in Wisconsin - to learn why having that space is so important for its patrons.
Guests:
- Bryant Waupoose, founder of Medicine Fish
- Marquise Mays, programmer for Black Lens
- Corey Bonnet, creator of the exhibit “Patterns of Meaning: The Art of Industry"