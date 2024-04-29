Monday 4/29/24: local hospital recognized, Rare Books Room, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Mechanic Shop Femme
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one Wisconsin hospital being recognized for its work improving maternal care for Black pregnant people. Our Books and Beyond series visits the Rare Books Room at Central Library to explore some of the unique materials housed there. We learn about the programs offered through Milwaukee’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Plus, tell you about a car education blog called Mechanic Shop Femme.
Guests:
- Dr. Ann Windsor, vice president for Women’s Health for the Midwest region of Advocate Health
- Rebecca Dougherty, Library Services Manager in the Rare Books Room at Milwaukee Central Library
- Sarah Grammer, director of The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UW-Milwaukee; Greg Jenks, president of the advisory board
- Chaya Milchstein, automotive educator and the author of “Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership”