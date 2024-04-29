Wisconsin hospital gets national recognition for its dedication to Black Maternal Health

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was one of 26 hospitals in 13 states recognized this month for its dedication to improving Black maternal health.

The honor comes from U.S. News & World Report. It says the hospital achieved excellent outcomes for cesarean sections and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients.

The distinction was announced during Black Maternal Health Week, an annual celebration of raising awareness, inspiring activism, and strengthening organizing, which is celebrated April 11-17.

Black Maternal Health Week was founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance whose mission is to advocate, drive research, build power and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights and justice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Black women nationwide are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. In Wisconsin Black women are five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes.

WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter, Teran Powell, spoke with Dr. Ann Windsor about Aurora’s recent honor. Windsor is an OBGYN and the vice president of Women’s Health for the Midwest region of Advocate Health. Listen to the interview abobe.

