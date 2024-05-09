Thursday 5/9/24: Sickle Cell Disease, 'Swing State of the Union', zoo animal necropsies, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Sickle Cell Disease. We hear a portion of the latest episode of Swing State of the Union which explores how the urban-rural divide plays into politics. We learn how veterinary pathologists investigate zoo animal deaths. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores how Amtak is expanding its schedule in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Prithu Sundd, senior investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute
- Kathy Cramer, author of The Politics of Resentment
- Melissa Pierick, director of marketing and community relations at the Ice Age Trail Alliance
- David Gasper, veterinary anatomic pathologist at the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine