Tuesday 5/21/24: Financial health of Milwaukee's performing arts, the Great River Road, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll dig into a Wisconsin Policy Forum report that examines the financial health of Milwaukee’s performing arts sector. We’ll help you plan a trip along the Great River Road, one of Wisconsin’s scenic byways. Plus, share the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring folksinger Willi Carlisle.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Amanda Weibel, Communications Officer for Travel Wisconsin; Sherry Quamme, Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission Chairperson
- Shawn Redner, Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum founder
- Willie Carlisle, folksinger