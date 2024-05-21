© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/21/24: Financial health of Milwaukee's performing arts, the Great River Road, Live at Lake Effect

Published May 21, 2024 at 12:44 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll dig into a Wisconsin Policy Forum report that examines the financial health of Milwaukee’s performing arts sector. We’ll help you plan a trip along the Great River Road, one of Wisconsin’s scenic byways. Plus, share the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring folksinger Willi Carlisle.

Guests:

  • Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Amanda Weibel, Communications Officer for Travel Wisconsin; Sherry Quamme, Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission Chairperson
  • Shawn Redner, Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum founder
  • Willie Carlisle, folksinger
