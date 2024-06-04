Tuesday 6/3/24: Queer Roots Space, local lesbian history, first openly trans officer, House of History project
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association about how the organization is creating opportunities for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. We learn about some local lesbian history and a project called House of History, which shares local Black LGBTQ+ history. Plus, we speak with the first openly transgender police officer in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Zong Yang, queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association
- Nicole Kurth, Pride Center Coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Dezjorn Gauthier, Wisconsin State Fair Police Officer
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History