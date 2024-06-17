Monday 6/17/24: GOP outreach in Milwaukee, Black Music Month, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 'Richland'

Today on Lake Effect, we hear how Milwaukee’s Chairman of the Republican party is trying to sway voters in a Democratic stronghold. We speak with someone from the National Museum of African American Music about Black Music Month. Wandering Wisconsin recognizes June Dairy Month and helps you plan a trip that’ll grow your knowledge about the state’s agriculture. We learn about quilt barns. Plus, we speak with the director of “Richland,” a film that explores what remains of a small town built for the Manhattan Project.

Guests:

