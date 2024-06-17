© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 6/17/24: GOP outreach in Milwaukee, Black Music Month, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 'Richland'

Published June 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear how Milwaukee’s Chairman of the Republican party is trying to sway voters in a Democratic stronghold. We speak with someone from the National Museum of African American Music about Black Music Month. Wandering Wisconsin recognizes June Dairy Month and helps you plan a trip that’ll grow your knowledge about the state’s agriculture. We learn about quilt barns. Plus, we speak with the director of “Richland,” a film that explores what remains of a small town built for the Manhattan Project.

Guests:

  • Hilario Deleon, Chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee
  • Noelle Taylor, director of Education & Exhibitions at the National Museum of African American Music
  • Patty Lehn, executive director of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center; Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
  • Caitlyn Curtis, assistant professor of geography and anthropology at UW-Parkside; Laura Mason, creative services director at UW-Parkside; Kathy Wilson, executive director of the Racine Arts Council
  • Irene Lusztig , director of the film “Richland”
Lake Effect