Wednesday on Lake Effect: Eviction Free MKE, Fathers Making Progress, 'Markie in Milwaukee', They Might Be Giants

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Eviction Free MKE, a program that helps people facing eviction. We look at the organization, Fathers Making Progress and the community it creates for Black Milwaukee fathers. We hear from the filmmaker of Markie in Milwaukee, showing during Milwaukee Film's Pride programming. Plus, we speak with one half of the alt-rock duo, They Might Be Giants.
Guests:
- Colleen Foley, executive director or Legal Aid Society Milwaukee; Krystina Kohler, United Way’s financial stability portfolio manager; Lillian Cheesman, Eviction Free MKE attorney
- Terron Edwards, founder of Fathers Making Progress; Ajamou Butler, founder of Heal the Hood; Denita Graham, facilitator & parent
- Matt Kleigman, director of Markie in Milwaukee
- John Flansburgh, They Might Be Giants