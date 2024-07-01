Monday 7/1/24: evolution & purpose of political conventions, city's RNC hopes, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what the purpose of a modern political convention is now that it’s no longer to find out who the nominee will be. We learn what Milwaukee’s tourism bureau is hoping to get out of hosting the Republican National Convention. We look at how pull tabs came to be a part of Wisconsin bar culture. Plus, hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Kathleen Dolan, distinguished professor of political science at UW-Milwaukee
- Clarie Koenig, vice president of communications and advocacy at Visit Milwaukee
- Tea Krulos, Milwaukee freelance writer
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record