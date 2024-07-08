Monday 7/8/24: conservative voter roundtable, Capitol Notes, MPS RNC ambassadors
Today on Lake Effect, a group of conservative voters share how they’re feeling about this year’s presidential election in WUWM's second voter roundtable. Capitol Notes breaks down what to expect at next week’s Republican National Convention. Plus, we tell you how Milwaukee Public Schools kids are going to help out during the RNC.
Guests:
- Voter Roundtable Guests: Aleks Hromic, Gissell Vera, Rebecca Smith, Alex Leykin, Greg Canady
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics