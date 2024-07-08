© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: The RNC's coming to Milwaukee. Here's what to know.

By Maayan Silver
Published July 8, 2024 at 7:41 AM CDT
Even the bus stops are getting prepped for the Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee.
JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com and brain behind the political analysis on Capitol Notes, considers conventions akin to "a big pep rally." That having been said, he explains what to watch out for at this year's RNC in Milwaukee. Things like "Will there be a bump?" in support of GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump post-convention? If not, what does that mean? What's going to be the big issue for Republicans at this year's event?

Also, this week's episode takes on the conversation among Democrats about President Joe Biden and the financial state of the two candidates nationally and locally since a few dozen New York criminal convictions came down for Trump.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
