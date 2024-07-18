Thursday 7/18/24: RNC wrap-up, Vice-Presidential electoral importance, GOP's Wisconsin roots

Today we bring you Lake Effect from inside the Panther Arena in Downtown Milwaukee. On the final day of the convention – we wrap up the sights, sounds and conversations we saw inside the perimeter. We hear reaction to the convention from the Chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. We hear from local organizers following Ohio police killing a Milwaukee man. We look at what kind of sway a Vice Presidential pick can have on voters. Plus, we learn about the Republican Party’s founding here in Wisconsin and how they’ve evolved.

