Thursday 7/18/24: RNC wrap-up, Vice-Presidential electoral importance, GOP's Wisconsin roots
Today we bring you Lake Effect from inside the Panther Arena in Downtown Milwaukee. On the final day of the convention – we wrap up the sights, sounds and conversations we saw inside the perimeter. We hear reaction to the convention from the Chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. We hear from local organizers following Ohio police killing a Milwaukee man. We look at what kind of sway a Vice Presidential pick can have on voters. Plus, we learn about the Republican Party’s founding here in Wisconsin and how they’ve evolved.
Guests:
- Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
- Christopher Devine, associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton and co-author of “Do Running Mates Matter?”
- Angela Lang, executive director of BLOC, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities
- Lilly Goren, professor of Political Science at Carroll University in Waukesha